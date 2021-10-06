Menu
Charles Dean Whisnant
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Charles Dean Whisnant

March 3, 1956 - October 3, 2021

Charles Dean Whisnant, 65, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Born in Burke County, March 3, 1956, he was the son of Ada Nadine Whisnant and the late Charles Julian "Sonny" Whisnant. Charles was a kind, giving person who never met a stranger.

Mr. Whisnant is survived by his mother, Ada Nadine Whisnant; sons, Charles "Chuck" Whisnant Jr. (Gretchen) and Brandon Whisnant (Shanda); grandchildren, Jasmine Whisnant, Haylin Whisnant, Ava Whisnant, and Braylee Whisnant; brother, Darrel Whisnant; canine companion, Alex; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Ronda Whisnant; and brother, Dennis Whisnant.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Oct
7
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace Dean. You will be missed here in Oak Hill.
Deb Whisenant Calfee
Friend
October 6, 2021
