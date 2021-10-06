Charles Dean WhisnantMarch 3, 1956 - October 3, 2021Charles Dean Whisnant, 65, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.Born in Burke County, March 3, 1956, he was the son of Ada Nadine Whisnant and the late Charles Julian "Sonny" Whisnant. Charles was a kind, giving person who never met a stranger.Mr. Whisnant is survived by his mother, Ada Nadine Whisnant; sons, Charles "Chuck" Whisnant Jr. (Gretchen) and Brandon Whisnant (Shanda); grandchildren, Jasmine Whisnant, Haylin Whisnant, Ava Whisnant, and Braylee Whisnant; brother, Darrel Whisnant; canine companion, Alex; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Ronda Whisnant; and brother, Dennis Whisnant.The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home