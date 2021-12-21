Charlotte Jean SparksJune 21, 1953 - December 17, 2021Charlotte Jean Sparks, 68, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.Born June 21, 1953, in Columbus County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Winkler and Betty Sparks Winkler.Charlotte was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Charlotte. She loved her family and friends, and her home was always open to anyone who needed comfort, love, or just wanted to talk. Charlotte made sure you always left with a full heart and stomach. She had a positive outlook on life and lived it to the fullest.Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Katrina LeAnn Sparks Tucker (Richard); beloved grandchildren, Willow, Braxtyn, and Serenity; brother, Dale Winkler (Gita); sister, Brenda Wilkerson (Marty); nephews, Cory Winkler and Jerry Wilkerson; niece, Keri Winkler, and long-time companion, Edward Miles.In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Sparks; brother, Stephen Winkler; and nephew, Stephen Childers.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke United Christian Ministries, 305B West Union St., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home