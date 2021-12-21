Menu
Charlotte Jean Sparks
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Charlotte Jean Sparks

June 21, 1953 - December 17, 2021

Charlotte Jean Sparks, 68, of Glen Alpine, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Born June 21, 1953, in Columbus County, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Leonard Winkler and Betty Sparks Winkler.

Charlotte was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Charlotte. She loved her family and friends, and her home was always open to anyone who needed comfort, love, or just wanted to talk. Charlotte made sure you always left with a full heart and stomach. She had a positive outlook on life and lived it to the fullest.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Katrina LeAnn Sparks Tucker (Richard); beloved grandchildren, Willow, Braxtyn, and Serenity; brother, Dale Winkler (Gita); sister, Brenda Wilkerson (Marty); nephews, Cory Winkler and Jerry Wilkerson; niece, Keri Winkler, and long-time companion, Edward Miles.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Sparks; brother, Stephen Winkler; and nephew, Stephen Childers.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke United Christian Ministries, 305B West Union St., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I will miss our long conversations every other day. Her humor would light up any room and she would give the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. When you were down, she would raise you up. She never complained even though she hurt. Oh how you will be missed. See you again one day. Prayers and love to the family.
Ronda Wolfe
December 23, 2021
I will carry all the wonderful memories of times spent together and dearly miss you "my friend".
Yvonne Starring
December 22, 2021
