Chelsea Marie Clontz ParryAugust 20, 1991 - September 9, 2021Chelsea Marie Clontz Parry, 30, of Asheville, made the transition into the presence of the lord Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, following a period of declining health.The daughter of James M. Clontz, of Nebo, and Cassie D. Ross, of Flagler Beach, Fla., she was born Aug. 20, 1991, in Morganton.Chelsea planned a career in Veterinary Technology, and was enrolled at A.B. Tech Community College. Chelsea lived for her daughter, her spouse, her family, and the lord. She is a member of Arneys Fairview United Methodist Church in Morganton. She loved spending time with her family, including her dog, Axl and cat, Layla. She enjoyed reading her bible, working in her garden, shopping, listening to music, and helping others. Chelsea will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Chelsea is survived by her loving spouse of three years, A. West Parry, of Asheville; daughter, Alleigh Marie Pearson; brother, Christopher T. Clontz, both of Morganton; maternal grandparents, Diane E. (Barry F.) Ayers of Morganton, and Billy W. Dellinger of Old Fort; aunts, Debra C. Kirby and Janet C. Bush of Morganton; uncle, Kirk L. Dellinger of Old Fort; and numerous cousins.Chelsea was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas N. and Jane A. Clontz.A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Arneys Fairview United Methodist Church in Morganton.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803.Asheville Mortuary Services