Chelsea Marie Clontz Parry
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC
Chelsea Marie Clontz Parry

August 20, 1991 - September 9, 2021

Chelsea Marie Clontz Parry, 30, of Asheville, made the transition into the presence of the lord Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, following a period of declining health.

The daughter of James M. Clontz, of Nebo, and Cassie D. Ross, of Flagler Beach, Fla., she was born Aug. 20, 1991, in Morganton.

Chelsea planned a career in Veterinary Technology, and was enrolled at A.B. Tech Community College. Chelsea lived for her daughter, her spouse, her family, and the lord. She is a member of Arneys Fairview United Methodist Church in Morganton. She loved spending time with her family, including her dog, Axl and cat, Layla. She enjoyed reading her bible, working in her garden, shopping, listening to music, and helping others. Chelsea will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chelsea is survived by her loving spouse of three years, A. West Parry, of Asheville; daughter, Alleigh Marie Pearson; brother, Christopher T. Clontz, both of Morganton; maternal grandparents, Diane E. (Barry F.) Ayers of Morganton, and Billy W. Dellinger of Old Fort; aunts, Debra C. Kirby and Janet C. Bush of Morganton; uncle, Kirk L. Dellinger of Old Fort; and numerous cousins.

Chelsea was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Thomas N. and Jane A. Clontz.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Arneys Fairview United Methodist Church in Morganton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803.

Asheville Mortuary Services

www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked briefly with Chelsea in 2017-18 @ BRM. She was always a pleasure to speak with and proud of the new things she was learning. I´m so saddened by the news of her passing but thrilled for the life she lived and relationship she shared with The Lord. My deepest condolences to her family. West and Alleigh.
Joe Neff
Work
March 1, 2022
Chelsea was one of the sweetest ppl I've had the pleasure to meet. I worked with her at BRM and always loved seeing her smiling face. She will be greatly missed! Prayers for all family and during this time.
Rhonda Derden
Friend
September 30, 2021
I´m so sadden by this she was the sweetest and most kind hearted young lady I have ever met she will truly be missed!!!!
Connie Paxton
Friend
September 29, 2021
CASSIE and Family I am so sorry for your loss. I Love you Cassie.
Melissa Taylor
Family
September 23, 2021
I was at blue ridge with Amanda and Chelsey omg this is so horrible she sure loved her daughter and I´m so proud of her for changing her life around she will be missed
Danielle Jernigan
Friend
September 22, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers for each of her family
Kim Cline
September 21, 2021
