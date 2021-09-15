Chris YorkJanuary 21, 1972 - September 11, 2021Chris York, 49, of Morganton, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.Born Jan. 21, 1972, he was the son of Shelia Mays and the late Larry Ray York.In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his sisters, Jayda Twitty (Titus), Tonya York; nieces, Myra Twitty, Ciara York; nephews, Rashawn Lynch, T.J. Twitty; grandmother, Carolyn Hicks; and a huge line of extended family.The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Praise Assembly of God. A memorial service will follow in the church, with the Revs. Kevin Crawford and Boyd Biggerstaff officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Praise Assembly of God.Sossoman Funeral Home