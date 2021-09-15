Menu
The News Herald
Chris York
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Chris York

January 21, 1972 - September 11, 2021

Chris York, 49, of Morganton, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Born Jan. 21, 1972, he was the son of Shelia Mays and the late Larry Ray York.

In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his sisters, Jayda Twitty (Titus), Tonya York; nieces, Myra Twitty, Ciara York; nephews, Rashawn Lynch, T.J. Twitty; grandmother, Carolyn Hicks; and a huge line of extended family.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Praise Assembly of God. A memorial service will follow in the church, with the Revs. Kevin Crawford and Boyd Biggerstaff officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Praise Assembly of God.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Praise Assembly of God
NC
Sep
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Praise Assembly of God
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
