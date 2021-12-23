Menu
Christine Collins Watson
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Christine Collins Watson

January 22, 1944 - December 20, 2021

Mrs. Christine Collins Watson, 77, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Christine was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Catawba County, to the late Horace Collins and Addie Lovelace Collins. She was a member of North Lenoir Church of God and was previously employed in the food service industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dottie Rector; four brothers, Robert, Franklin, Neil and Harvey Collins; a grandson, Jacob Smith; and a granddaughter, Heather Renee Rector.

Survivors include her four children, David Smith of Cherryville, Teresa Hughes and husband, Chris, of Lenoir, Timothy A. Rector of Lenoir, and Keith A. Rector of Lenoir; two sisters, Mary Lou Rector and Betty Stamey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held today, Thursday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., at North Lenoir Church of God, with the Rev. Chris Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
North Lenoir Church of God
Lenoir, NC
Dec
23
Service
3:00p.m.
North Lenoir Church of God
Lenoir, NC
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.