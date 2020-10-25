Christopher Tyler GougeJanuary 22, 1999 - October 21, 2020Christopher Tyler Gouge, 21, of Valdese, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.Christopher was born Jan. 22, 1999, in Burke County, to Frank Anthony Elliott and the late Crystal Annette Jones.Survivors include his stepfather, Danny Gouge and wife, Phyllis; stepmother, Debbie Ann Seal; siblings, Chastity Nicole Gouge, Jeremy Lynn Price, Jason Greene, Amanda Dawn Carrol, Kristin Lynn Hefner and Sandy Marie Webb; and grandmother, Frances Faytina Chapman.Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m., at Burkemont Baptist Church with the Rev. Jaime Propst officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.