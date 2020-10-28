Chuck Eric RiddleOctober 6, 1968 - October 24, 2020Chuck Eric Riddle, 52, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Born Oct. 6, 1968, he was the son of Nancy Sue Riddle and the late Kenneth Tilmon Riddle.Chuck was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son. Chuck graduated from Freedom High School in 1986, where he was an outstanding football player, voted MVP his senior season. He was selected to play in the East-West All-Star Game and was also voted "Most Likely to Succeed." He graduated from Appalachian State University, then went to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Chuck worked for AT&T formerly Bellsouth as an engineer for 20-plus years. He loved helping other people, working with his hands and fixing things. Chuck looked forward to spending each weekend at the Jamestown Flea Market. He also passionately cheered on the Tar Heels and Redskins.Chuck is survived by his wife, Angela Jeri Bills Riddle; sons, Chuck Eric Riddle II, Trevor Daniel Riddle and wife, Tyler "Kari" Riddle; daughter, Suanna Marie Riddle; brothers, Kenneth Edward Riddle and wife, Kathie Baker Riddle, Greg Dale Riddle and wife, Beverly Norville Riddle; parents-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. David DeVries and Mr. & Mrs. Gregory Bills; brother and sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Byron Baker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his father, Chuck was preceded in death by his two infant brothers.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., in the church, with Pastor Brian Buckner, Brother Tommy Sain and Dr. David Burleson officiating. Burial in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and to Samaritan's Purse.Sossoman Funeral Home