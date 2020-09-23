Clara Belle Duckworth VaughnMay 28, 1935 - September 21, 2020Clara Belle Duckworth Vaughn, 85, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.Born in Burke County, May 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Ed Duckworth and Carrie Orders Duckworth. Clara was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She lived and worked at the South Mountain Institute helping with the children. She then worked as a dietary technician at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. Clara enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers.She is survived by nephews, Kenneth Duckworth, Randy Franklin, Terry Duckworth, Doug Duckworth, and Audie Clark; and niece, Brenda Duckworth Murdock.In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by numerous brothers, sisters, and other extended family.A private graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home