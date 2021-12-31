Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cleo Parker Belton
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Cleo Parker Belton

September 27, 1952 - December 29, 2021

Cleo Parker Belton, 69, of Morganton, went to her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after a brief illness.

Cleo was born Sept. 27, 1952, in McDowell County, to the late Jessie Theodore Parker and Madgie Inez Gwynn Parker. She was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church in Morganton, and retired from the cleaning service industry. Cleo was a selfless woman, who loved her family deeply and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Belton; brother, Freddie T. Parker; and sister, Cathy Lockman.

She will be greatly missed by her survivors, who include her two sons, Joe Belton and wife, April of Morganton, and Greg Belton of Morganton; three brothers, Roney Parker and wife, Charlotte, Troy Parker and wife, Deborah, and Calvin Parker and wife, Cheryl; and two sisters, Shirley Finch and husband, Paul, and Barbara Parker; two grandchildren, Haley and Jessey Belton; great-grandson, Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Community Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chad Miller officiating. Interment will follow in River Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Glen Alpine.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., at Community Missionary Baptist Church in Morganton, prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to Community Missionary Baptist Church, 828 St. Mary's Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Community Missioary Baptist Church
828 St. Mary's Church Rd, Morganton, NC
Jan
1
Service
12:00p.m.
Community Missionary Baptist Church
828 St. Mary's Church Rd, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved mother. I was not aware until today she had passed away. My memories will be of her always having a smile and her kindness and helpfulness towards my dad.
Betty Belton Collins
Family
January 3, 2022
Saying Hello to the Father Each morning as we awake Before From the side of our bed each step we take Don't you think, that God would smile If we bowed our heads and prayed for a while... Saying hello to the Father.... Giving Him honor for His forgiving grace! Thanking Jesus for taking our place Dying on the cross Our sins to erase... So happy and thankful to say Hello to the Father Praising the lord for the victory Salvation through Christ shed blood Has set us free... To live in Heaven eternally So happy to be, Saying Hello to the Father Carolyn Waldroup Praying for each of you.
Carolyn Waldroup
January 1, 2022
Working alongside Cleo at Henredon was a pleasure. She was so kind and friendly, very saddened by her passing.
Denise Taylor
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family.
Donald Carroll
January 1, 2022
Sorry for your family loss. My daughter is Jammie Parker of Marion Marge's sisters grandchild. May we all lean on God an not the world St times as this amen Famsin my prayers
Michelle Baker Parker McSheffrey
Family
December 31, 2021
Y'all are in my thoughts and prayers
Jackie Nanney
Family
December 31, 2021
So sorry to hear of Cleo's passing. She and Joe were part of our Henredon family and worked with us for several years. Always enjoyed our chats. Cleo was hardworking and energetic, and she knew her stuff. It was a pleasure to know her!
Rosanne Penley
Coworker
December 31, 2021
If you knew Cleo you we're blessed and if you didn't you don't know what you missed.She was an Angel among us and will be greatly missed.
Charlotte Parker
December 31, 2021
It's so sad about Cleo's passing. My condolences go to the family and children and grandchildren.
Barbara Webb
Family
December 30, 2021
Cleo you were a very good friend of mine I will all ways remember our time together I loved you like a sister.
Nancy Piercy
Friend
December 30, 2021
Im still in shock since hearing about the loss of Cleo. She was always a gentle soul who loved to talk to whomever she met and always loved unconditionally. She will surely be missed by many. Our thoughts & prayers are with you. May God give you comfort & peace.
Kandi Peyton & Family
Family Friend
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results