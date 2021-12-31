Cleo Parker BeltonSeptember 27, 1952 - December 29, 2021Cleo Parker Belton, 69, of Morganton, went to her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after a brief illness.Cleo was born Sept. 27, 1952, in McDowell County, to the late Jessie Theodore Parker and Madgie Inez Gwynn Parker. She was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church in Morganton, and retired from the cleaning service industry. Cleo was a selfless woman, who loved her family deeply and enjoyed gardening.In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Belton; brother, Freddie T. Parker; and sister, Cathy Lockman.She will be greatly missed by her survivors, who include her two sons, Joe Belton and wife, April of Morganton, and Greg Belton of Morganton; three brothers, Roney Parker and wife, Charlotte, Troy Parker and wife, Deborah, and Calvin Parker and wife, Cheryl; and two sisters, Shirley Finch and husband, Paul, and Barbara Parker; two grandchildren, Haley and Jessey Belton; great-grandson, Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Community Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Chad Miller officiating. Interment will follow in River Valley Baptist Church Cemetery in Glen Alpine.The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., at Community Missionary Baptist Church in Morganton, prior to the service.Memorials may be sent to Community Missionary Baptist Church, 828 St. Mary's Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.