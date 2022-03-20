Cleveland Harper Thayer & Julia Ross Lambert ThayerCleveland Harper Thayer (December 11, 1925 - August 26, 2020) was the son of Cleveland Thayer and Helen Earle Harper Thayer. Tall and strong as a hickory, Harper lived a good 94 years. Julia Ross Lambert Thayer (May 15, 1929 – October 14, 2021) was the daughter of family doctor Waite Leonidas Lambert, and schoolteacher Julia Ellen Ross Lambert. Her passion for education, art, travel, her church and her family was abundantly evident during her full and active 92 years.Harper is lovingly remembered by his family and friends for the quiet and unassuming manner in which he applied his industrial engineering skills to organizing materials, tasks and schedules, while still being available to listen attentively and help out whenever possible. In challenging times he was calm and focused. At other times, a crinkling of his eyes and a sudden burst of laughter revealed his sense of humor.Harper loved to be physically active. He played tennis regularly until he was in his late eighties, remaining flexible by taking regular yoga lessons at Phifer Wellness Center. Harper exuded a passion for endurance outdoor activities. He biked the entire Blue Ridge Parkway in sections from Front Royal VA to Cherokee NC and also hiked over 1700 miles of the Appalachian Trail. He also made many week-long canoe trips on rivers throughout America, but primarily in the lakes of Quetico Provincial Park on the Canadian side of the Boundary Waters, which he enjoyed in the company of a "band of brothers"--local friends and fellow paddlers--and sometimes his son Cleve and Cleve's sons. In the Adirondacks, Harper's daughter Ross and her sons were also able to join the paddling adventure.While raising her family Julia aimed her considerable creativity at, among other things, producing elaborate Halloween costumes. One year, the three children dressed as Captain Hook, Peter Pan and the alligator. Laurence valiantly sported an impressive green paper mache head with a long snout. Julia's Christmas ornaments were crafted in loving detail, whether of painted wood or baked salt dough. She enjoyed times with her close friends, sometimes arranging trips with them focusing on art, architecture and culture. Her sense of color and composition were displayed in her arrangement of family photos, as well as prints and paintings, in her home. She surrounded herself with pleasant memories and pleasing art.From 1955, when Harper and Julia moved to Morganton, they were faithful members of Grace Episcopal Church. Harper served in various capacities. He was on the vestry 8 times and was Junior Warden 8 times. In addition, he served as Scoutmaster for the troop affiliated with the church and was also a youth advisor for 12 years. Harper served on the finance committee and was in charge of special funds for over a decade. Julia served as Secretary to the Vestry, an officer in Episcopal Church Women, a Sunday school and vacation Bible school teacher, advisor to the youth for twelve years, and serving on the Altar Guild for 50 years. In recognition of the church's 150th anniversary in 1996, she wrote a detailed history of the 23 stained glass windows. Both Julia and Harper were instrumental in the creation of a memorial garden dedicated in 1997, for which they gifted a Celtic cross and where their ashes will be interred. It comforted them to know that their final resting place would be their longtime church home.Harper and Julia are survived by their three children: Cleveland Harper Thayer Jr. and his wife Janet Lyn Thayer of Pacific Grove CA; Laurence Lambert Thayer of King George VA; and Julia Ross Thayer Henderson and her husband Robert Paul Henderson Jr. of Dedham MA; by their five grandsons: Drew Cleveland Thayer and his wife Lillian Pine Hancock of Denver CO; Reed Wells Thayer of Davis CA; Paul Thayer Henderson of Los Angeles CA; David Lambert Henderson and Patrick Harper Henderson of Boston MA; and by their great grandson Baxter Huntington Thayer, son of Drew and Lillian.The funeral will be conducted on Saturday, April 2 at 11:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church, 303 South King Street, Morganton, North Carolina. In accordance with church policy, masks are required for all in attendance at the funeral. The family will receive friends following the service during a reception held at the Morganton Community House, 120 North King Street.Memorials may be directed to the Grace Episcopal Church Memorial Garden Fund, 303 South King Street, Morganton, NC 28655 or to the Library Foundation of Burke County, 204 South King Street, Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home