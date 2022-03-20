Clifford George "Poppy" WyattDecember 2, 1941 - March 17, 2022Clifford George "Poppy" Wyatt was born in Franklin, N.C., Dec. 2, 1941, to Pearl (Sprinkle) and the Reverend Manuel Wyatt.He was the second eldest son of seven children, and is survived by his siblings Betty, Louise, Jo and David. Cliff's early childhood was spent exploring the mountain trails of Haywood County with his grandmother, foraging for wreath making materials, the proceeds of which funded his fondness for sweets. Later in childhood, he'd catch spring lizards with his best friend, "Fish" to sell at the local bait shop and following that, found his way to real wealth shining shoes outside the barber shop. Those earnings were spent taking his siblings to the movies.After school Cliff joined the military and served for six and a half years, most of those stationed in Germany where his battery operated a Howitzer artillery piece as part of the joint UN force overseeing the construction of the Berlin Wall.When Cliff returned from serving his country, he started his career and met his bride, Jan. Jan and Cliff raised their children, Mark (Mary), Joey (Lonnie), Stevie (Anne), Scott (deceased), Layne (Allen) and Matt (SJ). Cliff supported his family and connected with his community through sales and later self-employment. Cliff's family continued to grow and led to his greatest joy, as a "Poppy" to his grandchildren, Megan, Sloane (Mike), Christopher, Jessica (Rudy), Julia (Nick), Jodi, Mollie (Will), Bailey, Lilly, Bennett, Brody; and great-grandchildren Annie, Franklin, Charley and one on the way."Poppy" loved being a part of his grandchildren's lives and watching them grow. Throughout the years he cheered them on in sports and supported their many varying interests. Family gatherings were frequent whether spent in the mountains at Randall Glen or Sunday feasts at the Beach House; talking well past dark at the Crab Shack.Poppy parted this world Thursday, March 17, 2022, at home with family.His life will be memorialized Sunday, March 20, at First Baptist Church at 3 p.m., with a visitation preceding at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at First Baptist Columbarium.Donations can be made in his memory to the American Heart Association.Sossoman Funeral Home