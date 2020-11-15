Clyde Julia Phillips LeonhardtJanuary 2, 1931 - November 13, 2020Clyde Julia Phillips Leonhardt departed this life Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after a decade long battle with dementia/Alzheimer. Clyde was the youngest of nine children born to Julia Keaton Phillips and William Webb Phillips Jan. 2, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, high school sweetheart and love of her life, George William Leonhardt Jr.; her son, George W. Leonhardt III; and eldest daughter, Linda Gail Leonhardt.Clyde worked as a homemaker, mother of five children and devoted wife. The coffee was always on in her kitchen and the door always open to friends, family and lots of neighborhood kids. She was there to offer a smile, an easy laugh, compassion and wise counsel to all that sat at her kitchen table. She was greatly loved by all who came to know her.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janice Armour (Buddy); grandchildren, Meghan Armour-Steele (Mike), Emily Clanton (Ryan); son, Frederic Kirk Leonhardt; daughter, Beth Harbison (Scott); and "bonus" family members, Eric and Kimmy Harbison, Leighton and Paisley, and Amy and Ray Smith, Isaac and Layla. She was especially close to her niece and nephew, Jada Herman Isenhour and Richard E. Herman.A very special thank you, to Lisa Herman Davis, who helped care for Clyde for four years, treating her with respect, dignity, humor and love.No services are planned at this time. The family will have a private graveside memorial at a later date.In lieu of flowers or donations in memory of Clyde, the family simply requests that you hug your loved ones, tell them that you love them and cherish each precious moment you have with them. God Bless.Sossoman Funeral Home