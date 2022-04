So sorry for the loss of your family member. I have known the family for over 50 years. I remember watching your father play baseball at the old ball field at Pitts lumber and at the field below Reep´s store. I worked with Lum at Romario and we played softball on the company team . He was a wonderful person and a joy to be around. He will not only be missed by his family; but, by many friends and acquaintances. His suffering is over and he is with our Lord. It was a pleasure knowing Lum and his family. Donald Carroll

Donald Carroll Friend January 9, 2022