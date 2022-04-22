Cory LewisJanuary 6, 1995 - April 19, 2022Cory Lewis, 27, of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 19, 2022.He was born Jan. 6, 1995, in Burke County, to Johnny Dwayne Lewis and Teresa Silvers Lewis.He attended Victory Chapel Baptist Church. He was a member of the Patton High School's Class of 2013, and was employed at Walmart. Cory loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.Cory was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Maxine Burleson Silvers; paternal grandfathers, John Wayne Lewis and Jerry Hastings; paternal grandmother, Terrie Lewis.In addition to his parents, Johnny and Teresa Lewis, he is survived by a sister, Cassie Lewis; grandfather, William (Wilkie) Silvers; grandmother, Brenda Hastings.The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will begin at 1 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Rufus Edmisten officiating. Burial will follow at Victory Chapel Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home