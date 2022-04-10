Daniel "Danny" HartDaniel "Danny" Hart passed to his heavenly home into the arms of Jesus Friday, April 8, 2022, after a long period of declining health.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Hart and Alice Brewer Hart; his beloved and wonderful grandson, Michael Alex Hart; as well as five sisters, and several nieces and nephews.Danny's remaining family includes his wife, Linda Shook Hart; son, Michael Hart and wife, Regina; daughter, Michelle H. Thompson and husband, Scott; wonderful grandson, Matthew Navas; brothers, Harry Hart and wife, Nathalie, and Kenneth Hart; sister, Mary Mullinax; and many nieces and nephews.He was an aviation pilot and loved the beach. Danny loved his family and they loved him. He will always be remembered for his big heart and jolly laughter.Funeral services will be held Monday April 11, at 4 p.m., at Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. A private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be sent to East Burke Christian Ministries, 103 3rd Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC 28637.