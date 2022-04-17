Darren James ShorthouseJanuary 2, 1961 - April 13, 2022Darren James Shorthouse, 61, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.Born Jan. 2, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio and raised in Winter Park, Fla., he was the son of Anith Shorthouse and the late Terry Shorthouse and was the oldest of three brothers.Darren is survived by his brothers, Brian and Rick Shorthouse. Darren was a loving uncle to Leanne, Hannah, Cazzie and Jacob Shorthouse. He loved his extended family, including his great-nieces, Emily and Madison Fox, Izzy Kelley and Emma Shorthouse.Darren graduated from Auburn University, War Eagle! He was always the life of the party, and he was loved by all who knew him. His friends say he had nine lives; he just used them all up. Rest in peace, you will be missed.A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at 116 Laurel Hills Dr. in Morganton.Sossoman Funeral Home