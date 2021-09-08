Darrin Kenneth LailMarch 11, 1966 - September 6, 2021Mr. Darrin Kenneth Lail, 55, of Hildebran, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.Darrin was born March 11, 1966, in Catawba County, to Sylvia Karriker Lail and the late Boyd Kenneth Lail Jr. He was a member of First Baptist Church Hildebran, and was employed with Corning Cable System, as an engineer technician for 31 years.Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife, Lisa Berry Lail of the home; three children, Avery Lail and wife, Lauren of George Hildebran, Ayden Lail of the home, and Adley Lail of the home; and one grandson, Kasen Lail. Also surviving is a brother, Jeff Lail and wife Pam, of Hickory; two brothers-in-law, Charles Berry and wife, Karen of Charlotte, Randall Berry and wife, Jennifer of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church Hildebran with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church Hildebran. Due to COVID-19, masks are optional but not required.Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church Hildebran, P.O. Box 220 Hildebran, NC 28637.