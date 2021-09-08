Menu
Darrin Kenneth Lail
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Darrin Kenneth Lail

March 11, 1966 - September 6, 2021

Mr. Darrin Kenneth Lail, 55, of Hildebran, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Darrin was born March 11, 1966, in Catawba County, to Sylvia Karriker Lail and the late Boyd Kenneth Lail Jr. He was a member of First Baptist Church Hildebran, and was employed with Corning Cable System, as an engineer technician for 31 years.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife, Lisa Berry Lail of the home; three children, Avery Lail and wife, Lauren of George Hildebran, Ayden Lail of the home, and Adley Lail of the home; and one grandson, Kasen Lail. Also surviving is a brother, Jeff Lail and wife Pam, of Hickory; two brothers-in-law, Charles Berry and wife, Karen of Charlotte, Randall Berry and wife, Jennifer of Hickory; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church Hildebran with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church Hildebran. Due to COVID-19, masks are optional but not required.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church Hildebran, P.O. Box 220 Hildebran, NC 28637.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Hildebran
8831 Old Nc 10 , Hildebran, NC
Sep
11
Service
4:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Hildebran
8831 Old Hwy 10, Hildebran, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
Knew Darrin for only a brief time he was o e of the nicest person that I have ever met my prayers are with him and his family
Cole Craig Craig
Friend
September 7, 2021
May God hold each one of Darrin's dear family in the palm of His hand and give
you peace that passeth all understanding. Knowing the love of your son, husband, father, grandfather and brother and the good memories each of you carry along with your faith will lead you through these dark days ahead. God loves each one of you and His love and comfort will sustain you. You all have my deepest sympathy.
Gale Fulbright
Friend
September 7, 2021
Sorry so for your loss. It's truly a sad time
Coach Setzer
Todd Setzer
Teacher
September 7, 2021
Darrin was a great friend to me and to anyone who knew him. I worked with him for nearly 30 years and he was always there if you needed him. Never too busy to talk or share a moment. We shared a Panthers game together, and a true love of God. He's home now for sure.
Gene Wilson
Friend
September 7, 2021
I am really sorry to hear of Darrin's passing. He was a man of great integrity. He will be missed at Corning. My heart is so sad for the ones he left behind. My sincere condolences.
Eddie Hudson
Coworker
September 7, 2021
Truly one of the most genuine, standup guys out there. He will be missed. Lisa, Avery, Ayden and Adley, Lauren and Kasen, you will continue to be in my prayers. Love you!!
Dana Stroupe
Friend
September 7, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear about Darrin´s passing....we are truly in shock. We always enjoyed talking to y´all at the Pfeiffer baseball games. Scott & Darrin had plenty of baseball tales to discuss each week. We will lift your family in prayer during this most difficult time.
Scott and Angela Winebarger
September 12, 2021
May God comfort you in your time of loss. Darrin has always been a model person with many good qualities. My family always appreciated his kindness and community/school roles. Our hearts are saddened.
keith bradshaw
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
Our most heartfelt condolences to Lisa and her family. Our prayers & thoughts are with you all at this time. May God's amazing grace and His abundant love surround you ALL and give you strength.
Lisa, Todd & Elijah Bradshaw
September 11, 2021
You´re in our prayers and know that you have families praying for your family from Houston, Texas. Darrin touched so many lives by the way he lived. May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Vicki Fulbright Pound
September 10, 2021
Sending love and prayers to all of Darren's family. This is so heartbreaking. God's strength and love will help you through.
Sandy Stephens
Friend
September 10, 2021
Lisa, please know I am praying for you and your family. I was so sorry to hear about your loss. I will be praying for peace and comfort that only our Lord can give for all of you, my sweet friend. Love, Janice
Janice Hipps-Greer
September 9, 2021
Dearest Lisa and Family, I am praying for your strength over this very delicate time. I know all of your hearts are broken. You are all being thought of and loved by so many!
Amy Hildebran Helms
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I'll continue to pray for you all.
Elaine Abernathy
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you and family in prayers. Rosa Lynn Padgett
Rosa Lynn Padgett
September 8, 2021
Praying for the family.
Loretta and Faith
September 8, 2021
Lisa and children and family. May God Bless you and comfort you
Karen M Lail
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results