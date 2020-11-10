Menu
David E. Curry Sr.
1944 - 2020
David E. Curry Sr.

June 17, 1944 - November 7, 2020

David E. Curry, Sr., 76, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Born in Urbana, Ill., June 17, 1944, he was the son of the late Russell Eugene Curry and Neva Grace Allen Smith. David was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He also retired from Grace Hospital, and was well loved by family and friends.

David is survived by his daughters, Susanne Saunders (Mickey) of Morganton and Angelika Dulaney of Morganton; son, David Curry Jr. of Valdese; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, M.L. Curry; and sister, Connie Lee Hatter.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Magdalena Freitag Curry.

Services will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
