David Howard AbeeOctober 19, 1948 - November 17, 2020David Howard Abee, 72, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.He was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Guilford County. His parents were the late Howard and Nora Lee Abee. He was a member of Zion Memorial United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, church usher and was involved in preparing the annual ham breakfast and supper. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching basketball and watching Nascar. He loved camping in the mountains. David worked for Burke EMS and was a member of Drexel Fire Department. He retired from Western Carolina Center.David is survived by his wife, Carol Dean Abee; son, Michael Abee and fiancée, Jeanette Lidey; daughter, Jennifer Abee and husband, Ian Smith; grandchild, Camdyn Abee; future great-grandchild, Deagan James; mother-in-law, Johnese Dean.The family will have a drive through receiving of friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Zion Memorial United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be at 12 p.m., in the church cemetery with the Dr. Steve Pickard officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home