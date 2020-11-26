David John Przywara
May 5, 1948 - November 20, 2020
David John Przywara, 72, of Charlotte, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Novant Hospital, Downtown Main in Charlotte.
David was born May 5, 1948, in New Jersey, to the late Mildred and Mitchell Przywara. He moved to Long Island, N.Y., and then with his family to North Carolina in 1991. He worked in auto parts as manager for Pep Boys, AutoZone and Exxon. His passion was working on all models of cars.
David was a loving father of David Mitchell Przywara (wife, Jamie; granddaughter, Claire); stepson, Edward George Solomon; and stepdaughter, Victoria Irene Solomon (wife, Jenny); and sister, Carol Mazetis (husband, Philip) of Delaware.
The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of one's choice
in memory of David.
Published by The News Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.