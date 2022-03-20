Menu
The News Herald
David Eugene Rector
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
David Eugene Rector

April 14, 1937 - March 17, 2022

David Eugene Rector, 84, of Valdese, traveled unexpectedly from his earthly to his heavenly home Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Born in the High Peak community of Burke County, April 14, 1937, he was the son of the late Rassie Lee Rector and Katie Coffey Rector. David was a veteran of the U.S. Army, honored to serve as a member of the military police during his service to his country.

He later found his calling as a barber, delivering haircuts and his keen sense of humor to his customers for over 40 years before retiring. David enjoyed woodworking and amateur radio for many years, but he was proudest of his vegetable garden each year, especially being able to share his harvest with others.

David is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Libby Flowers Rector; his beloved daughter, Tori Rector; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Raeford and Joe Rector; as well as sisters, Betty Cooper, Magdalene Causby, and Colene McKee.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, from 2 to 3 p.m., at High Peak Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Bruce Piercy officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
High Peak Baptist Church
NC
Mar
22
Funeral
3:00p.m.
High Peak Baptist Church
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew David for many years-he was always very nice to me! God Bless
ken ramsey
March 21, 2022
