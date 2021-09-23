George, Janice and Bill, Gary and Judy, and Mike and Gail are very sadden to learn of your loss. Many times in our conversations to reflect on the past when we went to North Carolina and had those unbelievable baseball games in the back yard, going to the stream and try to catch trout and the steep road to grandma's house were super times for all of us. Then after we grew up, the Boone guys would come to Ohio to hunt and spend time together and tell the same stories every year and then tease and laugh the whole time. They ALL had a super time. Then a few weeks ago you and Hoyt made a special trip to Ohio to be with dad which meant the world to him. THANK YOU. Hoyt was very special in all our lives and one day we will be together again. In his memory we sent a gift to the St. Jude Hospital. We love you and God Bless.

Janice Massey Family September 24, 2021