Dayton Hoyt Cook
March 20, 1949 - September 20, 2021
Dayton Hoyt Cook, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Charles George VA Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Dayton was born March 20, 1949, in Watauga County, to the late Dayton Harrison Cook and Texie Hayes Cook.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and was a great truck driver. He loved camping in his camper and the many trips to Maggie Valley, watching sports and fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Aretta Chritcher and Mary Hill.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Cook of the home; daughters, Tracy Driggers and husband, Jay (XYZ), and Christy Holland and husband, James; son, Jeffrey Reid and wife, Melissa; and his other son, David Booth; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Fay Fox, Ann Duckworth, and Esther Williams; brother, William Cook; special brother-in-law, Donald Booth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dana Williams officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.