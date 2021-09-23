Menu
Dayton Hoyt Cook
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Dayton Hoyt Cook

March 20, 1949 - September 20, 2021

Dayton Hoyt Cook, 72, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Charles George VA Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Dayton was born March 20, 1949, in Watauga County, to the late Dayton Harrison Cook and Texie Hayes Cook.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army, and was a great truck driver. He loved camping in his camper and the many trips to Maggie Valley, watching sports and fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Aretta Chritcher and Mary Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Cook of the home; daughters, Tracy Driggers and husband, Jay (XYZ), and Christy Holland and husband, James; son, Jeffrey Reid and wife, Melissa; and his other son, David Booth; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Fay Fox, Ann Duckworth, and Esther Williams; brother, William Cook; special brother-in-law, Donald Booth; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dana Williams officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army National Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Sep
26
Service
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
Deepest sympathy and condolences Donna to you and your family. Love you ❤
Jackie Crossty
Friend
September 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hoyt's family during this difficult time.
Ann Pursifull
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
George, Janice and Bill, Gary and Judy, and Mike and Gail are very sadden to learn of your loss. Many times in our conversations to reflect on the past when we went to North Carolina and had those unbelievable baseball games in the back yard, going to the stream and try to catch trout and the steep road to grandma's house were super times for all of us. Then after we grew up, the Boone guys would come to Ohio to hunt and spend time together and tell the same stories every year and then tease and laugh the whole time. They ALL had a super time. Then a few weeks ago you and Hoyt made a special trip to Ohio to be with dad which meant the world to him. THANK YOU. Hoyt was very special in all our lives and one day we will be together again. In his memory we sent a gift to the St. Jude Hospital. We love you and God Bless.
Janice Massey
Family
September 24, 2021
We will miss Hoyt and will remember the good times we had at Maggie valley. He and Donna are very special people.
JUAN AND PATRICIA
September 24, 2021
Donna Sue, we are so sorry about Hoyt. You were a close couple and had many good times together. You stood by each other through all times. You both worked hard and enjoyed life together. We are so sorry about Hoyt and we are thinking of you and all the family. Our condolence to all the family and our love and prayers. Donna and Glenn Hicks
Glenn and Donna HIcks
Family
September 24, 2021
Uncle Hoyt is wonderful uncle always loved us so much. Was so special to my little Brother. I will never forget Hoyt big truck was the first truck I ever rode in!! Then he took me on the race track in Indiana Indianapolis!! I love you Hoyt and we will make sure we will love on Aunt Donna a little more Just for you!! Rest In Peace and give Granda a hug for me!!
Tamera Booth
September 23, 2021
My heart hurts. Missing you the most, grandpa. I love you so much. Always watch over me.
Hailey
Family
September 23, 2021
We are thinking of you.
Cindy Hamby
Work
September 23, 2021
Hoyt was a gentle giant who loved telling stories. He had such a devoted wife in Donna who was a selfless caretaker. God has his arms wrapped tightly around Hoyt and will bless him daily. Honor to have known him
Rose and jon Shetzley
Family Friend
September 23, 2021
I love you and already missing you, you are a great friend and brother in law Iwill always miss you
Donald Booth
Family
September 22, 2021
Donns. So sorry for your loss. Hoyt will be remembered in our prayers. May he Rest In Peace
Ron and Francesca Hunt
Friend
September 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss.Hoyt,was always so good to me and everyone else too.He will be missed by all.Keeping y'all in my prayers
Christopher Duncan
Friend
September 22, 2021
Prayers thinking of yall.thought the world of him too. Jimmy thought the world of him sharing truck driving stories.
ELIZABETH Kirby Kirby
Friend
September 22, 2021
So so sorry,Donna
Thinking about you and will see you soon.
Donna Allread
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results