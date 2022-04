Deborah Sue Lail Annas



Deborah Sue Lail Annas, 68, of Vale, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Daryl Eugene Annas. The Annas family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.