Deborah Bertice Friesland
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Deborah Bertice Friesland, 67, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.

Deborah was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Jack David Baird and Helen Elizabeth Hice.

She was a graduate of Salem High School's Class of 1971. Following high school, Deborah started her career in the furniture industry working at Henredon Furniture as a customer service representative for 16 years; Knob Creek Furniture as an office manager; and Conture Enterprise as a sales representative.

Survivors include her husband, Dean Friesland of the home; sons, Charles McFarland and wife, Joey, and Michael McFarland and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Trent McFarland, Brooke McFarland, Avery McFarland, Abby McFarland, and Ansley McFarland; brothers, David Baird and wife Bettye, and Doug "Cotton" Baird; and sister, Brenda Baird Curtis and husband, JD.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by The News Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We are so sorry to hear about Debbie's passing. She was always smileing and happy. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. We Loved Debbie. Prayers to all her family. We Love you all. Bill and Kathryn Baker and their Children and Families
Terry Moses
November 22, 2020