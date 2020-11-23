Deborah Bertice FrieslandOctober 7, 1953 - November 21, 2020Deborah Bertice Friesland, 67, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.Deborah was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Greenville, S.C., to the late Jack David Baird and Helen Elizabeth Hice.She was a graduate of Salem High School's Class of 1971. Following high school, Deborah started her career in the furniture industry working at Henredon Furniture as a customer service representative for 16 years; Knob Creek Furniture as an office manager; and Conture Enterprise as a sales representative.Survivors include her husband, Dean Friesland of the home; sons, Charles McFarland and wife, Joey, and Michael McFarland and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Trent McFarland, Brooke McFarland, Avery McFarland, Abby McFarland, and Ansley McFarland; brothers, David Baird and wife Bettye, and Doug "Cotton" Baird; and sister, Brenda Baird Curtis and husband, JD.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Mackie Funeral Serviceof Granite Falls