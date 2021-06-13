Robert, I was sad to read about Debbie's passing. She was a sweet and wonderful person and will be missed. I knew Debbie from WPCC (we had a Calculus and Physics classes together 86-87). One of the best memories I have of her is when she made a cake for me on my 21st Birthday and brought it in for us to have after Calculus. I am sorry to say we lost touch after WPCC, but I never forgot her and I will always have good memories of her. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this time. With deepest sympathy, John Poteat.

