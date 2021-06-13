Deborah Lynne Hicks Puett
August 21, 1955 - June 9, 2021
Deborah Lynne Hicks Puett, of Marion, passed away at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville on Wednesday, June 09, 2021.
She was born August 21, 1955, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late Betty Copeland Hicks and Willard Ray Hicks. Deborah grew up on East Concord Street, in Morganton, and graduated from Morganton High School. While working as a cashier at Ingles during high school, she met and fell in love with Robert Puett. They were married on June 16, 1973, and spent 48 wonderful years together.
Deborah was a graduate of UNCA and Western Carolina University. At the time of her passing, she was the Dean of Academic Success and Advising at Isothermal Community College in Spindale. Deborah had a great love for education and believed it should be a life-long pursuit. She was always learning something new and found joy in encouraging the educational goals of her students and family.
Family was the most important thing to Deborah. She made many memories with her husband, children and grandchildren on their yearly trips to the North Carolina coast. She also made many trips to Utah to visit family. Her grandchildren knew that where "grandma" went, fun followed. Most of all they cherished the unconditional love she had for them.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Puett; their four children, Heather Nyman, Bethany Powell, Kimberly Owenby and Robert Puett II; and fourteen grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Airport Road in Marion. Entombment will follow at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Puett family.
, or call (828)-559-8111.
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.