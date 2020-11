Debra Hodges Robinson



February 17, 1952 - November 10, 2020



Mrs. Debra Hodges Robinson, 68, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.



Published by The News Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.