Dennis Paul ByrdDecember 27, 1941 - September 30, 2021Dennis Paul Byrd, 79, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, with his family by his side. He joins his wife, Linda Cuthbertson Byrd, who passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.Born in Surry County, Dec. 27, 1941, he was the son of the late J. Paul Byrd and Ruth E. Byrd. Dennis was a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Royal Ambassador Leader. Dennis was a realtor in Burke County. He owned Byrd Realty and was known locally as "The Land Man." He was an avid golfer and gardener and enjoyed spending time with his family.Dennis is survived by his daughter, Paula Hand (Kent); son, Joel S. Byrd (Caitlin); grandchildren, Brett Hand, Ashley Foxworth (Jared), Nicole Fortin (Clay), and Elijah Byrd; great-grandson, Jack Foxworth; sister, Brenda Cantrell (Johnny); niece, Anne Day (David); and nephew, Bill Cantrell (Linda).The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Zion Baptist Church. The memorial service for Dennis and Linda will follow at 5 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home