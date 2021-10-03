Menu
Dennis Paul Byrd
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Dennis Paul Byrd

December 27, 1941 - September 30, 2021

Dennis Paul Byrd, 79, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, with his family by his side. He joins his wife, Linda Cuthbertson Byrd, who passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Born in Surry County, Dec. 27, 1941, he was the son of the late J. Paul Byrd and Ruth E. Byrd. Dennis was a long-time member of Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Royal Ambassador Leader. Dennis was a realtor in Burke County. He owned Byrd Realty and was known locally as "The Land Man." He was an avid golfer and gardener and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Paula Hand (Kent); son, Joel S. Byrd (Caitlin); grandchildren, Brett Hand, Ashley Foxworth (Jared), Nicole Fortin (Clay), and Elijah Byrd; great-grandson, Jack Foxworth; sister, Brenda Cantrell (Johnny); niece, Anne Day (David); and nephew, Bill Cantrell (Linda).

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Zion Baptist Church. The memorial service for Dennis and Linda will follow at 5 p.m., in the church with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Oct
2
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to your families. Dennis and Linda were very special to us. God´s plan for them was beautiful that they have been together in life and now in death. They were proud of all of you and loved each of you with a special love only parents can have. I know you´re feeling the loss with a heavy heart but rejoice in knowing they are still together and you will see them again. May God´s peace fill your hearts and minds. Love and prayers, Janell and Charles who passed away September 14,2021
Janell Wakefield
Work
October 3, 2021
My condolences to Dennis' family. I played a lot of golf with Dennis over the years and enjoyed every minute of it. He was always fun to play with. Every time I played with Dennis I spent a good bit of the round laughing. He will be missed.
Rick Childress
Friend
October 3, 2021
It was so sad for me to hear of Dennis Byrds passing. I went to School with Dennis through the 8th Grade and Moved to Virginia. He will be missed. Lloyd Stanton.
Lloyd Stanton
School
October 3, 2021
