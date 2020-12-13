Dennis B. Hoffmeyer



September 7, 1944 - November 11, 2020



Dennis "Den" Bernard Hoffmeyer, 76, passed away at Farmington Medical Center, in Farmington, N.M., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, while on vacation throughout the Southwest. Dennis was born in St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 7, 1944. He resided in Keystone Heights, Fla., with his wife, Nelda.



Den graduated in 1962, from Morganton High School, in Morganton. Later he completed four Master degrees in Deaf Education & Administration. He worked at various schools for the deaf and Okeechobee County Schools during his career.



Den was a man with a heart for family, friends and our Lord. He was generous to those who knew him in sharing prayers and concern. He loved reading, sports, horseback riding, traveling, his Harley, cowboy hat, belt buckles, boots and country.



He is Survived by his wife, Nelda Smith Hoffmeyer; daughters, Christy (Dale) Delaney, Julie (Chris) MacMillan; stepson, Branden (Cera) Powell; grandchildren, Dominic (Caitlin) Delaney, Kendall, Liam and Ben MacMillan, Kobe and Kai Powell; and sisters, Gay Grabeel and Sherry Yancey.



Services will be held at Community Church of Keystone Heights, 345 Palmetto Ave., in Keystone Heights, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, with Pastor Ray Peters officiating.



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.