Dennis B. Den Hoffmeyer
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Dennis B. Hoffmeyer

September 7, 1944 - November 11, 2020

Dennis "Den" Bernard Hoffmeyer, 76, passed away at Farmington Medical Center, in Farmington, N.M., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, while on vacation throughout the Southwest. Dennis was born in St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 7, 1944. He resided in Keystone Heights, Fla., with his wife, Nelda.

Den graduated in 1962, from Morganton High School, in Morganton. Later he completed four Master degrees in Deaf Education & Administration. He worked at various schools for the deaf and Okeechobee County Schools during his career.

Den was a man with a heart for family, friends and our Lord. He was generous to those who knew him in sharing prayers and concern. He loved reading, sports, horseback riding, traveling, his Harley, cowboy hat, belt buckles, boots and country.

He is Survived by his wife, Nelda Smith Hoffmeyer; daughters, Christy (Dale) Delaney, Julie (Chris) MacMillan; stepson, Branden (Cera) Powell; grandchildren, Dominic (Caitlin) Delaney, Kendall, Liam and Ben MacMillan, Kobe and Kai Powell; and sisters, Gay Grabeel and Sherry Yancey.

Services will be held at Community Church of Keystone Heights, 345 Palmetto Ave., in Keystone Heights, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, with Pastor Ray Peters officiating.
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Community Church of Keystone Heights
345 Palmetto Ave., Keystone Heights, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. I know his father, Mr. Hoffmeyer. I met him at the American School for the Deaf when I went there to visit. He found me and asked me if I was from NC. I told him yes and then he said that I must stop by to see him first. He was so sweet. Agin, my condolence...
Barbara Palmento
December 21, 2020
We mourn the loss of a friend, classmate and teammate.
Larry Berry
December 15, 2020
