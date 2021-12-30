Menu
Dillard Clifton Ledford
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Dillard Clifton Ledford

September 12, 1933 - December 27, 2021

Dillard Clifton Ledford, 88, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Born in Swain County, Sept. 12, 1933, he was the son of the late Zebulon Ledford and Pearley Nations Jenkins. Dillard was a member of Zion Baptist Church. After retiring from Drexel Heritage, he enjoyed working at Pine Mountain Lake Golf Club.

Dillard is survived by his wife, Helen L. Webb Ledford; children, Jeff Ledford, Phyllis Shuping, Pamela Turpin (Kenny), Cass Beshears, and Amanda Ledford Smith; grandchildren, Brandy Miller, Kendra Peeler, Cassie Beshears, Kasey Turpin, Deyton Turpin, Dakota Smith, Sydney Shuping, and Whisper Smith Cioffoleti; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Huskins (Francis); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dillard was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Jenkins; and a sister, Marilyn Sheehan.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Revs. Keith Rose and David Orders officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to AMOREM Hospice in Hudson.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
31
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cash and family, sorry for your loss.
Jane Rice
December 31, 2021
