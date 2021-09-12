Donald Eugene Thomas



February 23, 1945 - September 8, 2021



Donald Eugene Thomas, 76, of Morganton, entered into Heaven's Gates Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home, 2645 NC 126 in Morganton.



Donald Eugene Thomas was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Burke County, to the late Preston Otis and Essie Lee Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Deloris McDowell and Laura Lynn Thomas; and sister-in-law, Patricia Ervin.



Donald leaves behind his sweet loving wife, Brenda Ervin Thomas of 25 years, to cherish their precious memories together. Mr. Donald Eugene Thomas was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather. He leaves three living children, Donald Eugene (Anita) Thomas Jr., Pamela Thomas Agostini, and Tamela (Willie) Weatherall; six grandchildren, Kiran, Bianka, Asriel LaQuay, Briaunna LaTori, Chloe LaShonda and Dominisha Leanae; great-grand child, Zion McKinley; ans a host of great-neices and great-nephews, cousins, friends. Donald leaves two living brothers, Preston (Mary) Thomas and Jerry (Christine) Thomas; two living sisters, Carolyn (John) Cantrell, F.L. Venus (Pastor Mike) Mathes, and Peggy Hodge; nephew, Mandrel; and three sister-in-laws, Alma (Charles) Wakefield Vanessa Davis, Jeanie (Ivory) Fowler; and aunt, Nora Thomas Woodrum.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home; burial will follow at Mt. Herman A.M.E. Church Cemetery.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton



Published by The News Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.