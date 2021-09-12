Donald Eugene Thomas, 76, of Morganton, entered into Heaven's Gates Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home, 2645 NC 126 in Morganton.
Donald Eugene Thomas was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Burke County, to the late Preston Otis and Essie Lee Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Agnes Deloris McDowell and Laura Lynn Thomas; and sister-in-law, Patricia Ervin.
Donald leaves behind his sweet loving wife, Brenda Ervin Thomas of 25 years, to cherish their precious memories together. Mr. Donald Eugene Thomas was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather. He leaves three living children, Donald Eugene (Anita) Thomas Jr., Pamela Thomas Agostini, and Tamela (Willie) Weatherall; six grandchildren, Kiran, Bianka, Asriel LaQuay, Briaunna LaTori, Chloe LaShonda and Dominisha Leanae; great-grand child, Zion McKinley; ans a host of great-neices and great-nephews, cousins, friends. Donald leaves two living brothers, Preston (Mary) Thomas and Jerry (Christine) Thomas; two living sisters, Carolyn (John) Cantrell, F.L. Venus (Pastor Mike) Mathes, and Peggy Hodge; nephew, Mandrel; and three sister-in-laws, Alma (Charles) Wakefield Vanessa Davis, Jeanie (Ivory) Fowler; and aunt, Nora Thomas Woodrum.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home; burial will follow at Mt. Herman A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
To the family of Donald Thomas, please accept our sincere sympathy for the loss of your loved one. He was loved by many and leaves a hole in our hearts.
Bridgewater Presbyterian Church
Family
September 22, 2021
Brenda, we know the void that Donald´s passing has left in your heart. Our prayer is that God will comfort you and keep you, and give you the strength you will need to get through the days ahead. May you find peace and consolation in knowing who´s arms Donald now rests in.
We love you and pray God´s grace and mercy upon you.
Arminta, Geoff (Simmons), Darrell, and Christian Foushee
Arminta Foushee
Family
September 13, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Carolyn Carpenter Zackery
September 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Please accept my deepest sympathies during this time. May GOD bless and keep you all safe; His grace will substain you at this time of sorrow.