Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald W. Moore
Donald W. Moore

September 23, 2020

Donald Wheeler Moore, 88, of Holly Springs, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

A native of Nebo and son of the late John Alexander and Marion Wheeler Moore, he was a retired computer programmer, a member of Washington Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran, and taught ballroom dance in Spartanburg, S.C., area for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Wrenshall Moore of the home; one daughter, Laura Amy Moore-Klugh of Abbeville, S.C.; one son, Benjamin Robert Moore of Holly Springs, S.C.; and one grandson, Grover Aaron Klugh Jr.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Luther and John Jr.; and two sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Winger and Doris Groome.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church Food Pantry, 3500 North Hwy. 14, Greer, SC 29651 or to foodforthepoor.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.,

of Greer, S.C.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Washington Baptist Church
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Washington Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.