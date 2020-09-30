Donald W. Moore
September 23, 2020
Donald Wheeler Moore, 88, of Holly Springs, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
A native of Nebo and son of the late John Alexander and Marion Wheeler Moore, he was a retired computer programmer, a member of Washington Baptist Church, a U.S. Army veteran, and taught ballroom dance in Spartanburg, S.C., area for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Wrenshall Moore of the home; one daughter, Laura Amy Moore-Klugh of Abbeville, S.C.; one son, Benjamin Robert Moore of Holly Springs, S.C.; and one grandson, Grover Aaron Klugh Jr.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Luther and John Jr.; and two sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Winger and Doris Groome.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church Food Pantry, 3500 North Hwy. 14, Greer, SC 29651 or to foodforthepoor.org
.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.,
of Greer, S.C.