Donna is my oldest sister I always look up to her and she taught me alot that I am deaf She said you are important and you can do it and you are smart Dawn and I just want to thank her for loving me and supporting me all these years. You are the best sister! I am going to miss you so much and I will see you there one day to hold hands with each other again! I love you with all my heart Donna Rene Buchanan!

Kimberly Dawn Eller October 5, 2020