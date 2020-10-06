Menu
Donna Rene Buchanan
1958 - 2020
April 22, 1958 - October 3, 2020

Donna Rene Buchanan, 62, of Morganton, gained her heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Born in Burke County, April 22, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Franklin Tallent and Phillis Dean Ball Branch. Donna was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family with all of her heart.

Donna is survived by her sons, Jonathan, Matthew, and Adam Buchanan; five grandchildren; and her ex-husband and caregiver, Jerry Buchanan.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Tallent.

A private family graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
Donna is my oldest sister I always look up to her and she taught me alot that I am deaf She said you are important and you can do it and you are smart Dawn and I just want to thank her for loving me and supporting me all these years. You are the best sister! I am going to miss you so much and I will see you there one day to hold hands with each other again! I love you with all my heart Donna Rene Buchanan!
Kimberly Dawn Eller
October 5, 2020