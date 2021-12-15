Donna Kerr SallstromJuly 25, 1948 - December 12, 2021Donna Kerr Sallstrom, 73, of Chapel Hill, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.Born in Guilford County, July 25, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Roy Junior Kerr and Pearl Rosalee Norris Kerr. Donna was an amazing mother and caregiver, taking care of her family until the very end. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, traveling, cooking, visiting the mountains, and was learning Spanish. Her passion in life was taking care of children, her own as well as others; she dedicated herself to children's social welfare. She was a believer in God, and lived a life of kindness, forgiveness, and courtesy.Donna is survived by her daughter, Laura Rene Sallstrom; son, William Roy Sallstrom (Angela Sue); grandson, Patric Ryan; brother, Larry Kerr (Cathy); sister-in-law, Janet Yagcioglu (Osman); and a nephew, Denniz.In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick Sallstrom.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home.Sossoman Funeral Home