Donna Kerr Sallstrom
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Donna Kerr Sallstrom

July 25, 1948 - December 12, 2021

Donna Kerr Sallstrom, 73, of Chapel Hill, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Born in Guilford County, July 25, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Roy Junior Kerr and Pearl Rosalee Norris Kerr. Donna was an amazing mother and caregiver, taking care of her family until the very end. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, traveling, cooking, visiting the mountains, and was learning Spanish. Her passion in life was taking care of children, her own as well as others; she dedicated herself to children's social welfare. She was a believer in God, and lived a life of kindness, forgiveness, and courtesy.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Laura Rene Sallstrom; son, William Roy Sallstrom (Angela Sue); grandson, Patric Ryan; brother, Larry Kerr (Cathy); sister-in-law, Janet Yagcioglu (Osman); and a nephew, Denniz.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick Sallstrom.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton N, NC
Dec
18
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Sallstrom family: your father was my health care provider for over 30 years - outstanding man. I observed your mother´s quilting skills in the office - beautiful. I know she will be missed. My prayers are with you.
Linda Schachtschneider
Other
December 21, 2021
Please express my thoughts and prayers for the Sallstrom Family. Donna was an exceptional lady and so sorry I cannot attend on the 18th to express my sympathy in person. She and John were a dynamic duo. I will always remember her work with children and mental illness, as well as her creative spirit and beautiful quilts. Thinking of you all E Plyler MD
Edward Plyler, MD
Work
December 17, 2021
