Donnie Lee Jones



March 14, 1993 - May 24, 2021



Donnie Lee Jones, 28, of Morganton passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.



Born in Burke County, March 14, 1993, he was the son of Elizabeth Chaney Stilwell and Ronnie Jones.



Donnie is survived by his sisters, Rayanne Stilwell and Kassidee Stilwell; brother, Gabriel Higdon; girlfriend, Dakota Walters; and number of extended family and friends.



The service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at Evan's Funeral Home in Lenoir, with the Rev. Keith Rose. A receiving will be held from 2 to 3, at the funeral home, prior to the service.



The family asks for everyone to wear a mask due to COVID-19.



Published by The News Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.