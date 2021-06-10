Son I miss you so much but I know you are finally at peace. I'm going to miss those great big hugs you give me the I love you that you told me and just everything about you especially that beautiful smile and those pretty eyes
Elizabeth Stilwell
Family
June 11, 2021
Donnie I have watched you grow up. I remember the Yu-Gi-Oh birthday cake I made you. Now you were all grown and had made a great youg man. Rayanne will sure miss you and so will the rest of the family.. Beth my heart and prayers to you Aunt Rhonda loves y'all. Tell Denny, mawmaw Brenda, papaw Roy ,and uncle Sam that we miss them very much and much love to them all. So fly high my nephew gone to soon but never forgotten. That smile would light up the darkest skies... So Dance in the Skies with the rest of the family and most of all the Angels. Love you Donnie....
Love,
Aunt Rhonda
Rhonda Barus
Family
June 11, 2021
Donnie you will be missed and we're glad you were a part of our family. Rayanne will always miss her big brother who she loves so much. You had such a beautiful smile.