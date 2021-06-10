Menu
Donnie Lee Jones
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
Donnie Lee Jones

March 14, 1993 - May 24, 2021

Donnie Lee Jones, 28, of Morganton passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.

Born in Burke County, March 14, 1993, he was the son of Elizabeth Chaney Stilwell and Ronnie Jones.

Donnie is survived by his sisters, Rayanne Stilwell and Kassidee Stilwell; brother, Gabriel Higdon; girlfriend, Dakota Walters; and number of extended family and friends.

The service will be held Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at Evan's Funeral Home in Lenoir, with the Rev. Keith Rose. A receiving will be held from 2 to 3, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family asks for everyone to wear a mask due to COVID-19.

Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Service
3:00p.m.
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD, Lenoir, NC
Son I miss you so much but I know you are finally at peace. I'm going to miss those great big hugs you give me the I love you that you told me and just everything about you especially that beautiful smile and those pretty eyes
Elizabeth Stilwell
Family
June 11, 2021
Donnie I have watched you grow up. I remember the Yu-Gi-Oh birthday cake I made you. Now you were all grown and had made a great youg man. Rayanne will sure miss you and so will the rest of the family.. Beth my heart and prayers to you Aunt Rhonda loves y'all. Tell Denny, mawmaw Brenda, papaw Roy ,and uncle Sam that we miss them very much and much love to them all. So fly high my nephew gone to soon but never forgotten. That smile would light up the darkest skies... So Dance in the Skies with the rest of the family and most of all the Angels. Love you Donnie.... Love, Aunt Rhonda
Rhonda Barus
Family
June 11, 2021
Donnie you will be missed and we're glad you were a part of our family. Rayanne will always miss her big brother who she loves so much. You had such a beautiful smile.
Roxane and Dennis Stilwell
Family
June 10, 2021
