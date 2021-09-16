Donnie Gail Lefevers StroupeMay 31, 1953 - September 13, 2021Mrs. Donnie Gail Lefevers Stroupe, 68, of Valdese, left us way too soon Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was looking forward to decorating her home for Fall, but sadly fell ill, and passed quickly at Grace Hospital, following a brief illness.A self-proclaimed "daddy's girl," she was born to the late Roy Lee Lefevers Sr. and Bonnie Mitchum Lefevers May 31, 1953, in Burke County. She was preceded in death by her twin, Ronnie Lefevers; and brother, Bob Lefevers.She could easily be found looking for bargains at the Dollar General or presiding as queen of Messer Rd., spending many nights on the porch with her beloved sister, Dianne Hamby, Dot Lefevers; brothers, Roy Lee Jr. and Bill Lefevers and their wives, Anita and Nancy. She was surrounded by many doting nieces and nephews, and in her final years developed a special fondness for Easton Banner in particular. Friendships were important to her and she developed many notable relationships at J. Iverson Riddle Center, where she worked in nutritional services and at Solid Rock Baptist Church where she had been attending. Family meant everything to her, and she was most proud of her sons and granddaughters. She loved them all, though it is no secret, she had her favorites.She is survived by Timothy Stroupe and his daughter, Madeline, of Hickory, Sean Stroupe and his husband, Alex Maderazo, of Brooklyn, N.Y., Doug Stroupe and his wife, Kacee, and their daughters, Kerrigan and Kennedy of Drexel along with daughter, Livia Thomas.The family has thoughtfully chosen the outdoor venue of Connelly Springs Town Hall to receive friends Friday Sept. 17, beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m., led by the Revs. Kenny Baker and Stacey Layne. The family encourages you all to join and celebrate responsibly the life of Donnie Stroupe.Please send any flowers or respects in advance to the residence of Dianne Hamby, 2437 Messer Rd., Valdese NC 28690.