Doris Geneva Lambert
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1931
DIED
October 19, 2020
Doris Geneva Lambert

October 28, 1931 - October 19, 2020

Doris Geneva Lambert 88, of Valdese, passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center after a period of declining health.

Doris was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Tessie Bradshaw Lambert. Doris was faithful and lifelong member of Valdese First Baptist Church with many years serving in the choir. She retired from Drexel Heritage as a Data Processor and retired a second time as a greeter with WalMart.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Millard, David, Howard and Allen Lambert; sister, Louise Lambert; and nephew, Randy Lambert.

Surviving are her brother, the Rev. Kenneth Lambert and wife, Helen, of Taylorsville; her nieces and nephews, who she loved and spoiled as her children, Connie Marsh (Billy), Annette Skidmore (Tim), Tonya Hefner (Mark), Todd Lambert (Samira), Mark Lambert and a number of great-nieces and -nephews.

A graveside service of celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Josh Lail officiating. Ms Lambert will lie-in-state Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 500 Faet St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Service
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, North Carolina 28655
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss you are in my thoughts and prayers during this trouble time. I worked with Doris at Wal Mart she always had a smile on her face when she came to work she will be greatly missed.
Johnny Smith
Coworker
October 20, 2020