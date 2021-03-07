Menu
Doris Young McDonald
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Doris Young McDonald

December 15, 1935 - February 26, 2021

Mrs. Doris Young McDonald was called to eternal rest Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. McDonald was the daughter of the late Robert White Young of Asheville, and the late Emily Carson (Young) of Morganton, and the granddaughter of Edgar and Bessie Young of Asheville, and Rev. and Mrs. M.C. Carson of Morganton. She was a graduate of Olive Hill High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bennett College in Greensboro, and a Master of Education from N.C. Central University. She did further studies at the University of South Carolina. During Mrs. McDonald's 41-year teaching career, she taught in Asheville, Reidsville, Oxford, Richmond, Va., and Morganton, and then retired from Clarendon County District 2 in Manning, S.C. She was a member of Green St. Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder member and past president of Circle #1. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Bennett College Alumnae Association.

She is survived by cousins, Beverly Carson Foster, Russel Foster and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by aunts, Esther Carson, Lucille Carson, Heather Tate Carson, and Franki McCurry Carson; uncles, John Carson and Wilford Carson.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Green Street Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m., at the church with Dr. Marla Patchel officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Green Street Presbyterian Church.

Sossoman Funeral home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Green Street Presbyterian Church
NC
Mar
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Green Street Presbyterian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our sincere sympathy to the Young and McDonald families. We have
fond memories of Doris. Our prayers are with you.
Garry & Cherry Dula Clara Reid of Lenoir
Cherry Dula
Friend
March 8, 2021
Beverly & Family, Praying for comfort at this sad time. We have cherish our memories of Doris as our neighbor and friend.
Doris Fleming & Family
March 8, 2021
