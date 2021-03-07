Doris Young McDonaldDecember 15, 1935 - February 26, 2021Mrs. Doris Young McDonald was called to eternal rest Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.Mrs. McDonald was the daughter of the late Robert White Young of Asheville, and the late Emily Carson (Young) of Morganton, and the granddaughter of Edgar and Bessie Young of Asheville, and Rev. and Mrs. M.C. Carson of Morganton. She was a graduate of Olive Hill High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Bennett College in Greensboro, and a Master of Education from N.C. Central University. She did further studies at the University of South Carolina. During Mrs. McDonald's 41-year teaching career, she taught in Asheville, Reidsville, Oxford, Richmond, Va., and Morganton, and then retired from Clarendon County District 2 in Manning, S.C. She was a member of Green St. Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder member and past president of Circle #1. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Bennett College Alumnae Association.She is survived by cousins, Beverly Carson Foster, Russel Foster and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by aunts, Esther Carson, Lucille Carson, Heather Tate Carson, and Franki McCurry Carson; uncles, John Carson and Wilford Carson.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, at Green Street Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m., at the church with Dr. Marla Patchel officiating. Burial will follow in Olive Hill Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Green Street Presbyterian Church.Sossoman Funeral home