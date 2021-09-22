Menu
Doris Wehunt Morrison
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Doris Wehunt Morrison

December 14, 1938 - September 18, 2021

Doris Wehunt Morrison, 82, of Morganton, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Born Dec. 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Wehunt. Doris was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church where she was the longtime president of the UMW that she was very passionate about. She loved decorating the church, planning events, sending out cards to her friends and family, going shopping, and cooking. Doris was a member of the Eastern Star. She was the co-owner of Total Tan. Doris loved her family very much.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Carla Adams (Gary); grandchildren, Joshua Adams (Katrina), Meridith Adams (Lucas "Superman" Beam); great-grandchildren, Megan LaRoche (Marcus), Chelsea Buff (Tyler), Nicholas Adams (Synthia), Briley Ashton Dillon; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Buff, Eleanor Adams, Baby LaRoche, Beau; siblings, Mildred Henry (John), Judy White (Larry), Johnny Wehunt (Peggy); brother-in-law, Ralph Morrison (Emma); aunt, Marge Mordon; cousin, Guylene Smith; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special friends, Nancy Krall, Dorothy Whisnant.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Walton Morrison; and son-in-law, Steven Adams.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Snow Hill UMC. The funeral will be follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Pastor Kelly Dotson officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Snow Hill UMC
NC
Sep
25
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Snow Hill UMC
NC
Sep
25
Burial
church cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doris was such a sweet loving woman, I am very blessed to have known her my whole life. She will be missed. Prayers are with you and your family.
Kendra Deal
September 23, 2021
I attended Pilot Mtn. school with Doris and have so many happy memories of her. My prayers are with her family and friends.
Josie Rollins Woodin
September 23, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family.
Dorothy Johnson
Friend
September 23, 2021
Carla, We am so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Betty Mae Webb Wike & Billy Wike
Betty Mae & Billy Wike
September 22, 2021
