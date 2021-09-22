Doris Wehunt MorrisonDecember 14, 1938 - September 18, 2021Doris Wehunt Morrison, 82, of Morganton, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.Born Dec. 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Wehunt. Doris was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church where she was the longtime president of the UMW that she was very passionate about. She loved decorating the church, planning events, sending out cards to her friends and family, going shopping, and cooking. Doris was a member of the Eastern Star. She was the co-owner of Total Tan. Doris loved her family very much.Doris is survived by her daughter, Carla Adams (Gary); grandchildren, Joshua Adams (Katrina), Meridith Adams (Lucas "Superman" Beam); great-grandchildren, Megan LaRoche (Marcus), Chelsea Buff (Tyler), Nicholas Adams (Synthia), Briley Ashton Dillon; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Buff, Eleanor Adams, Baby LaRoche, Beau; siblings, Mildred Henry (John), Judy White (Larry), Johnny Wehunt (Peggy); brother-in-law, Ralph Morrison (Emma); aunt, Marge Mordon; cousin, Guylene Smith; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special friends, Nancy Krall, Dorothy Whisnant.In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Walton Morrison; and son-in-law, Steven Adams.The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at Snow Hill UMC. The funeral will be follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Pastor Kelly Dotson officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.Sossoman Funeral Home