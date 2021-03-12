Menu
Dorothy Jean Powell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Dorothy Jean Powell

June 12, 1932 - March 10, 2021

Dorothy Jean Powell, 88, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Burke County, June 12, 1932, to the late Joseph William Stroupe and Mattie Lee Holder Stroupe. She was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. Dorothy retired from Broughton Hospital after working 27-plus years. She also was a beautician and owned and operated her own shop. Dorothy loved working jigsaw, word search and crossword puzzles and she loved to color.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Earl Powell; sister, Glenda Lingafelt; sister-in-law, Mildred Cline; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Lingafelt and T.B. Powell.

Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Amy Beach and the Rev. Jeffery Beach; granddaughter, Brittany Beach; nephews, Douglas Lingafelt, Raymond Lingafelt and Greg Lingafelt; and sister-in-law, Arrie Bell Powell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Autumn Care of Drexel for their care.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeffery Beach officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of the funeral home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amy I am so sorry for your loss, just now saw your Mother´s obituary in the paper . I worked with your Mother for many years at Broughton and I am so sorry for your loss. She was a very special lady who loved you very much.
Linda Yoder
March 14, 2021
