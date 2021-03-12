Dorothy Jean PowellJune 12, 1932 - March 10, 2021Dorothy Jean Powell, 88, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health.She was born in Burke County, June 12, 1932, to the late Joseph William Stroupe and Mattie Lee Holder Stroupe. She was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. Dorothy retired from Broughton Hospital after working 27-plus years. She also was a beautician and owned and operated her own shop. Dorothy loved working jigsaw, word search and crossword puzzles and she loved to color.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Earl Powell; sister, Glenda Lingafelt; sister-in-law, Mildred Cline; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Lingafelt and T.B. Powell.Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Amy Beach and the Rev. Jeffery Beach; granddaughter, Brittany Beach; nephews, Douglas Lingafelt, Raymond Lingafelt and Greg Lingafelt; and sister-in-law, Arrie Bell Powell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Autumn Care of Drexel for their care.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeffery Beach officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home