Dorothy Sue HollifieldOctober 19, 1927 - November 24, 2020Dorothy Sue Hollifield, 93, of Morganton, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.Born in Cleveland County, Oct. 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Robert Vance Greene and Lula McKinney Greene. Dorothy retired from Broughton Hospital and was a member Mt. Home Baptist Church. Dorothy enjoyed cross-stitch and quilting, and gave many as gifts. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Drannan Hollifield; and son, Roger Hollifield.She is survived by her sons, Guy Hollifield (Joyce) and Richard Hollifield (Wanda); grandchildren, Larry, Shelley, Bryan, Dannan, and Vance; seven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Faye Hollifield; and niece, Janet Coleman.A graveside service for Mrs. Hollifield will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 27, at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Mooresboro.Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church or Trinity Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home