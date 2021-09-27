Menu
Douglas "Wynn" Justice
1948 - 2021
1948
2021
Freedom High School
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Douglas "Wynn" Justice

January 17, 1948 - September 24, 2021

Douglas "Wynn" Justice, 73, of Morganton, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, after a long period of declining health.

Born in Burke County, Jan. 17, 1948, he was the son of the late Clarence Stinson Justice and Ruby Beck Justice. Wynn was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Phillip "Lynn" Justice; and more recently another brother, Thomas David Justice.

Wynn was a band director in several schools in North Carolina, but happily retired while at Freedom High School. There are not enough words to express his love and pride for his students and bands. Under Wynn's teaching, his bands excelled in many competitions and concerts.

He resided on the home place in Nebo, known to many as the Hungry Horse Ranch. He was involved in the development of and continued to support to the Longtown Fire Department.

Wynn is survived by a brother, Clarence "Edward" Justice (Lynn); sister-in-law, Kay Harris Justice; nephew and nieces, Todd Conley Justice, Robin Justice Stouffer (Mark), Amber Justice, Sheila Justice Parks (David), Rebecca Stevens Matthews (Darin), and Jeffery Stevens; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family service will be held for Mr. Justice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom High School Band Boosters.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 27, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.