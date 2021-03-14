Menu
Douglas Marshall Poteat
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Douglas Marshall Poteat

December 17, 1946 - March 10, 2021

Reunited at last! Doug Poteat ran into the arms of his darling wife Linda, "The most beautiful, wonderful, woman in the world," Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Born in McDowell County, Dec. 17, 1946, he was the son of the late Terrance M. Poteat and Florence J. Poteat. Doug loved fishing, golfing, singing and playing the guitar, a fun hand of poker, writing, and people. He devoted his life to God; "Ain't God good!" His pride and passion was his family: son, Dennis Poteat (Crystal); daughter, Lynda (Sissy) Fleming (Wes); son, Paul Poteat; and grandchildren, Isa, Ava, KJ, Adam, Isaac, and Chad. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by brothers, Dennis and Bob; and sister, Nancy Poteat Holland.

We would love to see you! We will greet all friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Sossoman Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. A graveside services will follow.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
15
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
