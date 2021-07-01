Drusilla Holland PenlandSeptember 11, 1934 - June 29, 2021Drusilla Holland Penland, 86, of Morganton, passed away, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.Born Sept. 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Emma Lail. Drusilla was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir. She retired from Morganton Hosiery.Drusilla is survived by her husband, Frank Wesley Penland; daughter, Wanda Holland Dula (Harlen); sons, Donald Holland (Sandra), Mike Holland (Donna); stepsons, Kenneth Penland (Hazel), Larry Penland (Faith), Steve Penland (Betty); stepdaughter, Frances Burnette (Josh); grandchildren, Donna Kellet (Bart), Lee Holland (Jackie), Ashlee Holland; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Keller, Brianna and Zachary Holland; and all her beloved stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Drusilla was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Holland; son, Paul Allan Holland; brothers, Earl Lail Jr., Leo Lail; sisters, Frances, Nancy, Shirley, Virginia; and stepdaughter, Donna Walker.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Rain Hill Wesleyan Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Lou Gardner and Douglas Price officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home