Drusilla Holland Penland
September 11, 1934 - June 29, 2021
Drusilla Holland Penland, 86, of Morganton, passed away, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Born Sept. 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Emma Lail. Drusilla was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir. She retired from Morganton Hosiery.
Drusilla is survived by her husband, Frank Wesley Penland; daughter, Wanda Holland Dula (Harlen); sons, Donald Holland (Sandra), Mike Holland (Donna); stepsons, Kenneth Penland (Hazel), Larry Penland (Faith), Steve Penland (Betty); stepdaughter, Frances Burnette (Josh); grandchildren, Donna Kellet (Bart), Lee Holland (Jackie), Ashlee Holland; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Keller, Brianna and Zachary Holland; and all her beloved stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Drusilla was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Holland; son, Paul Allan Holland; brothers, Earl Lail Jr., Leo Lail; sisters, Frances, Nancy, Shirley, Virginia; and stepdaughter, Donna Walker.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Rain Hill Wesleyan Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Revs. Lou Gardner and Douglas Price officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
