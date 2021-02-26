Menu
Dwight Dean Gladden
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Dwight Dean Gladden

May 9, 1932 - February 24, 2021

Dwight Dean Gladden, 88, of Vale, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born in Lincoln County, May 9, 1932, he was the son of the late T.C. and Nora Huffman Gladden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gladden and his wife, Katherine.

Dwight was a founding member and past president of Catawba County Farm Bureau. He was also a founding member of Propst Cross Road Fire Department, a member of Sardis Lutheran Church, and an Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Wells Gladden of the home; a daughter, Suzanne Moss and husband, J.R., of Greensboro; sons, Jeff Gladden of Athens, Ga., Jon Gladden and wife, Becky, of Vale, and David Gladden and wife, Tracy, of Vale; granddaughters, Sarah Grove and husband, Tyler, of Hickory, Caroline Bost and husband, Joe, of Indian Land, S.C., Meredith Gladden of Hickory, Bonnie-Lynn Gladden of Vale, Kammie Gladden of Vale, and Nora Moss of Greensboro; grandson, Hank Moss of Greensboro; great-granddaughter, Sadie Bost of Indian Land, S.C.; great-grandson, Emory Grove of Hickory; and a niece, Rhonda Goins of Newton.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., at Sardis Lutheran Church with Pastor Adrienne Martin officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Dwight will lie in state Friday, Feb. 26, from 12 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


Published by The News Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Feb
27
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Sardis Lutheran Church
NC
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are very saddened by the passing of Dwight. Your family is in our prayers
Betty Clay family
February 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hope and all the family.
Betty Ingle Greer
February 26, 2021
My prayers for Hope and your family.
Rebecca Whisnant
February 26, 2021
