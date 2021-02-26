Dwight Dean GladdenMay 9, 1932 - February 24, 2021Dwight Dean Gladden, 88, of Vale, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born in Lincoln County, May 9, 1932, he was the son of the late T.C. and Nora Huffman Gladden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gladden and his wife, Katherine.Dwight was a founding member and past president of Catawba County Farm Bureau. He was also a founding member of Propst Cross Road Fire Department, a member of Sardis Lutheran Church, and an Army veteran.He is survived by his wife, Hope Wells Gladden of the home; a daughter, Suzanne Moss and husband, J.R., of Greensboro; sons, Jeff Gladden of Athens, Ga., Jon Gladden and wife, Becky, of Vale, and David Gladden and wife, Tracy, of Vale; granddaughters, Sarah Grove and husband, Tyler, of Hickory, Caroline Bost and husband, Joe, of Indian Land, S.C., Meredith Gladden of Hickory, Bonnie-Lynn Gladden of Vale, Kammie Gladden of Vale, and Nora Moss of Greensboro; grandson, Hank Moss of Greensboro; great-granddaughter, Sadie Bost of Indian Land, S.C.; great-grandson, Emory Grove of Hickory; and a niece, Rhonda Goins of Newton.Graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., at Sardis Lutheran Church with Pastor Adrienne Martin officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Dwight will lie in state Friday, Feb. 26, from 12 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.Hickory Funeral Home