Earl Thomas Digh Sr.May 12, 1928 - September 28, 2021Earl Thomas Digh Sr., 93, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Born May 12, 1928, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Lonnie Gold Digh and Jessie Mae Parsons Digh. Earl lived his entire life in Burke County. He loved the county and referred to it as "the garden spot of the world."Mr. Digh graduated from Morganton High School and worked for Kirksey Hardware and then Atlas Supply Company. He started his own plumbing supply store, Western Carolina Supply, in 1971 and retired in 1995.Earl will be remembered as an honest, hard-working man that provided well for his family. He was married for 71 years to the love of his life, Margaret "Mardie" Lingafelt and had three children who were the joy of his life. They were the late Tom Digh, Jr. (Jane Roupe Digh), Nancy Digh Boan (the late Charles David Boan), and Jon Digh (Angel Freeman Digh). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.At an early age he began attending Calvary Baptist Church (now Summit) and later joined Cornerstone Baptist Church in Valdese. During those years he served as treasurer, deacon, and trustee. He loved God, his church, family, and friends.In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Lonnie Digh; sister, Ruby Digh Seitz. He never seemed to recover from the loss of his son last year, Tom Digh, a pharmacist at Morganton Drug.Mr. Digh will be available for viewing from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Fred Schuszler officiating. The committal service will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church in Valdese; or to AMOREM.Sossoman Funeral Home