Earl James HeltonSeptember 21, 1943- September 19, 2021For if we Believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him: 1 Thessalonians 4:14Mr. Earl James Helton, 77, of Rutherford College, went to his Heavenly reward Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Grace Hospital, after a brief period of illness.Mr. Helton was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Caldwell County, a son of the late Robert E. and Ollie Walker Helton. After graduating from High School he worked at Fairfield Furniture until going in to the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. After returning home he returned to Fairfield Furniture until 1992, then worked at Valdese Weavers until retiring in 2003. Earl was a loving husband and a very active member of the First Apostolic Church of Morganton.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Helton.Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Margaret Lucas Helton of the home; brother, Gene Helton and wife, Beatrice, of Lenoir; two sisters, Annie Crotts and husband, Larry, of Granite Falls and Ellen Shew of Lenoir; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Earl James Helton will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at First Apostolic Church of Morganton, with the Revs. Alvin Baker, Tommy Baker, Daniel Baker and David Bridges officiating. Interment in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery, in Newland, will follow the service.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday at the First Apostolic Church, Morganton, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to The First Apostolic Church, 325 Drexel Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.