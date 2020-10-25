Earl Thomas "Tom" Digh Jr.March 23, 1951 - October 22, 2020Earl Thomas "Tom" Digh Jr., 69, of Drexel, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Born in Burke County, March 23, 1951, he was the son of Earl Thomas Digh Sr. and Margaret Patricia Lingafelt Digh. Tom was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and a 1974 graduate of the pharmacy program of UNC Chapel Hill. He was a former co-owner of Morganton Drug, past Master of Catawba Valley Masonic Lodge #217, and past trustee of Mars Hill University. The only thing he loved more than his Tarheels were his grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Tom is survived by his wife, Jane Roupe Digh; children, Jason Digh (Hannah) and Jeni Digh Gunter (Presley); grandchildren, Macie, Ella, and Jase "Bubba" Digh and Hank and Jake Gunter; sister, Nancy Digh Boan; brother, Jon Digh (Angel); and a number of nieces and nephews.A drive-thru visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, in front of the mausoleum at Burke Memorial Park. A private family service will follow with the Revs. Jay Robison and Fred Schuszler officiating. Masonic rites will be conducted by Catawba Valley Lodge #217.Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home