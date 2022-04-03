Edgar Allen MilholenSeptember 13, 1938 - April 1, 2022Mr. Edgar Allen Milholen, 83, of Valdese, passed away Friday April 1, 2022, at his residence, after a period of declining health.Mr. Milholen was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Burke County, a son of the late Louise Sweezy. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed as a welder.Surviving are his wife, Betty Poteat Milhilen of the home; stepdaughter, Sherry Bonner and husband, Robert of Drexel; three stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.Funeral services for Edgar Allen Milholen will be held at 4 p.m., Monday April 4, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Stacey Lagne officiating. Entombment in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum will follow the service.