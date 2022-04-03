Menu
Edgar Allen Milholen
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
Edgar Allen Milholen

September 13, 1938 - April 1, 2022

Mr. Edgar Allen Milholen, 83, of Valdese, passed away Friday April 1, 2022, at his residence, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Milholen was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Burke County, a son of the late Louise Sweezy. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed as a welder.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Poteat Milhilen of the home; stepdaughter, Sherry Bonner and husband, Robert of Drexel; three stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Edgar Allen Milholen will be held at 4 p.m., Monday April 4, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Stacey Lagne officiating. Entombment in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum will follow the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Apr
4
Service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Apr
4
Entombment
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, NC
