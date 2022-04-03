Edgar Allen Milholen
September 13, 1938 - April 1, 2022
Mr. Edgar Allen Milholen, 83, of Valdese, passed away Friday April 1, 2022, at his residence, after a period of declining health.
Mr. Milholen was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Burke County, a son of the late Louise Sweezy. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and was employed as a welder.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Poteat Milhilen of the home; stepdaughter, Sherry Bonner and husband, Robert of Drexel; three stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Edgar Allen Milholen will be held at 4 p.m., Monday April 4, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Stacey Lagne officiating. Entombment in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum will follow the service.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.