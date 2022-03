Edith "Inez" Lovelace JenkinsEdith "Inez" Lovelace Jenkins, 91, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Burkemont Baptist Church. A receiving of friends will follow at a reception in the Family Life Center.The full obituary will run in a later edition of the newspaper.Sossoman Funeral Home