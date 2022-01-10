Edith Jane Morris White
September 1, 1936 - January 8, 2022
Edith Jane Morris White, 85, of Morganton, went to be with her Heavenly Father and her family, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her niece's residence.
Born in Burke County, Sept. 1, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Marion Maxwell Morris and Bertha Mayhue Pritchard Morris. Edith retired from Southern Devices. She is survived by her great-nieces, Jessica and Zoey Lowery of the home; sisters, Gladys Brewer and Frances West of Roanoke, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dock S. White; sisters, Ethel Flowers, Esther Green; and brothers, Earl Morris, Frank Morris, James Ed Morris.
The family would like to thank the following people, Tammy and Libby with Burke County Home Delivered Meals program; and a special friend, Lisa Henson, who helped care for Edith the last six months. We would also like to thank Debbie Johnson, Eula-Mae Shook, Sandy Mathis and Saylor Anthony for being great friends and neighbors to her all these years.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A cryptside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to consider the Shriners Hospital for Children
or Burke County Home Delivered Meal Program.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 10, 2022.